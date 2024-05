PIQUA — Piqua City offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024, to allow city employees to observe Memorial Day.

The city will not collect garbage, refuse, and recycling on Monday, May 27, causing delayed collection Monday through Friday. Pick-up for Friday’s route will occur on Saturday, June 1.

The City urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.