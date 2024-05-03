Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-10:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the intersection of South Street and Gordon Street.

-6:32 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at the 200 block of Wood Street.

-10:44 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a burglary at the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

-12:40 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the corner of Main Street and Wood Street.

WEDNESDAY

-6:50 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of High Street and Sunset Drive.

-4:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 800 block of Vine Street.

-4:02 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 1500 block of South Street.

-2:17 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 700 block of McKinley Avenue.

-10:46 a.m.: warrant. Officers located a male with an active warrant and arrested him at the 400 block of South Wayne Street.

-6:23 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a trespassing complaint and arrested a male for protection of order violation at the Piqua Village Apartments.

TUESDAY

-7:44 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 1400 block of West Grant Street.

-11:29 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a fraud report at the Park National Bank on Covington Avenue.

MONDAY

-4:09 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the Wood Street Lofts.

-11:01 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the Sunset Square Apartments on West Grant Street.

-7:15 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a license plate theft at the 900 block of Caldwell Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.