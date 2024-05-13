Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-12:35 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of bicycle theft at the 600 block of Downing Street.

-10:37 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to hit-and-run crash that occurred sometime overnight at the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue.

-9:06 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Sunset Cleaners on South Downing Street.

SATURDAY

-9:26 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Covington Avenue and Sunset Drive intersection.

-3:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft two bicycles and a fire pit at the 800 block of Elm Street.

-11:07 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of aggravated menacing at the 900 block of West Ash Street.

-7:49 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of counterfeit bill fraud at the Sunoco located at 8555 N. County Road 25A.

-1:42 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct from a male in front of Lucky’s on Main Street.

FRIDAY

-8:44 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 400 block of South Main Street.

-4:47 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart located at 1300 E. Ash St.

-1:22 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Nicklin Avenue and Gill Street.

-9:20 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft of a purse at the Walmart located at 1300 E. Ash St.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.