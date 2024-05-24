Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-1:37 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 300 block of Fourth Street.

-10:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft of a push mower at the 900 block of Blaine Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-6:42 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 600 South block of Downing Street.

-4:42 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 900 block of Park Avenue.

-1:14 p.m.: robbery. Officers responded to after two male suspects assaulted and robbed another male subject at Joint Hospital Services on Hemm Road.

-12:59 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at the 600 block of First Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.