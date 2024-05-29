Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-11:24 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of a window being broken at a residence at the 400 block of South Main Street.

-11:04 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing by stalking at the 200 block of McKinley Avenue.

-5:54 a.m.: warrant. Officers responded and arrested a woman with an active warrant at the Terrace Creek Apartments on Maryville Lane.

MONDAY

-9:18 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing at the 900 block of Marlboro Avenue.

-6:03 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 1200 block of Echo Lake Drive.

-2:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Shell located at 600 N. Main St.

-7:27 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of an attempted burglary at the 600 block of Park Avenue.

