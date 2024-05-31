Piqua Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-5:05 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the 100 block of East Main Street.

THURSDAY

-4:49 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Little Caesar’s on Water Street.

-2:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of money missing from a debit card at the Piqua Police Department.

WEDNESDAY

-5:10 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of tires being slashed at the 100 block of Sherman Street.

-4:29 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone fraud at the 1700 block of Cambridge Street.

-3:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of juveniles concealing store merchandise at Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street.

-3:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Greene Street and Main Street intersection.

-1:17 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Jean Street and Sunset Drive.

-7:03 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 500 block of Ann Street.

TUESDAY

-11:24 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of a window being broken at a residence at the 400 block of South Main Street.

-11:04 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing by stalking at the 200 block of McKinley Avenue.

-5:54 a.m.: warrant. Officers responded and arrested a woman with an active warrant at the Terrace Creek Apartments on Maryville Lane.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.