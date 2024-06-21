Piqua Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:04 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of a vehicle at the central block of Greenbriar Court.

TUESDAY

-6:11 p.m.: domestic disturbance. Officers responded and charged one juvenile with domestic disturbance at the 500 block of New Street.

-4:57 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of a tire on a vehicle being slashed at the 300 block of College Street. One juvenile was charged with criminal damage.

MONDAY

-11:33 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Noel Wicker, 38, of Piqua was charged with disorderly conduct at the 100 block of South Street.

-4:28 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Richard Walker, 52, of Piqua was cited with disorderly conduct outside the Southside Laundromat on Wayne Street.

-3:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Jaimie Lindsey, 30, of Piqua, was cited was cited for disorderly conduct outside the Southside Laundromat on Wayne Street.

-1:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a bicycle being stolen from a residence at the 700 block of South Downing Street.

-1:39 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a burglary at the 1600 block of Haverhill Drive.

-12:41 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 900 block of Maple Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.