Piqua Police reports

Police log
WEDNESDAY
-5:34 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded and cited a of a male making threats at the 500 block of Electric Avenue.
TUESDAY
-10:18 p.m.: trespassing. Officers arrested Kimberly Davis, 38, of Piqua for trespassing into a residence without permission at the 600 block of Clark Avenue.
-12:18 p.m.: warrant. Officers located arrested Nikolas Rutledge, 23, of Dayton, with an active warrant for parole violation at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.
-10:43 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of money being stolen from a wallet at the 500 block of South Wayne Street.
-12:46 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of five vehicles with tires punctured at the 300 block of Wayne Street.
MONDAY
-7:49 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested a male with an active warrant.
-6:31 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 1100 block of Martz Drive.
-4:54 p.m.: assault. Officers arrested Michael Jenkins, 51, for menacing and knowingly causing physical harm.
-2:52 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Taco Bell at the 1200 block of Ash Street.
-1:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street.
-10:27 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of a golf cart at the Garby Ridge Assisted Living Facility on Garby Road.
-8:47 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 700 block of North Main Street.
-7:50 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 1400 block of Fairfax Avenue.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.