Piqua Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:34 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded and cited a of a male making threats at the 500 block of Electric Avenue.

TUESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: trespassing. Officers arrested Kimberly Davis, 38, of Piqua for trespassing into a residence without permission at the 600 block of Clark Avenue.

-12:18 p.m.: warrant. Officers located arrested Nikolas Rutledge, 23, of Dayton, with an active warrant for parole violation at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-10:43 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of money being stolen from a wallet at the 500 block of South Wayne Street.

-12:46 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of five vehicles with tires punctured at the 300 block of Wayne Street.

MONDAY

-7:49 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested a male with an active warrant.

-6:31 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 1100 block of Martz Drive.

-4:54 p.m.: assault. Officers arrested Michael Jenkins, 51, for menacing and knowingly causing physical harm.

-2:52 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Taco Bell at the 1200 block of Ash Street.

-1:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-10:27 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of a golf cart at the Garby Ridge Assisted Living Facility on Garby Road.

-8:47 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 700 block of North Main Street.

-7:50 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 1400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.