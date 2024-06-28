Piqua Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-11:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded and arrested a Jennifer Helmer, 35, of Greenville, with disorderly conduct and an outstanding warrant at the corner of Water Street and Wayne Street.

-8:58 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Wright Patt Credit Union on East Ash Street.

-4:04 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of online harassment at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-2:30 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of identity theft and fraud at the Piqua Police Station.

-12:51 p.m.: reckless operation. Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver, and located and arrested Courtney Vaughn, 33, at the McDonald’s on Covington Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-10:00 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded and arrested Dana Davis, 45, for menacing and active warrants at the Bent Tree Apartments on the 1200 block of Garby Road.

-7:27 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded and arrested Noel Wicker, 38, for disorderly conduct and violating a protection order.

-1:31 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded and warned two suspects for trespassing at the Hardees on East Ash Street.

-11:45 a.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested Chance Smith, 35, with an active warrant at the 400 block of Water Street.

-11:16 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of a car being shot with BB guns at the 300 block of South Street.

-5:34 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded and cited a of a male making threats at the 500 block of Electric Avenue.

TUESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: trespassing. Officers arrested Kimberly Davis, 38, of Piqua for trespassing into a residence without permission at the 600 block of Clark Avenue.

-12:18 p.m.: warrant. Officers located arrested Nikolas Rutledge, 23, of Dayton, with an active warrant for parole violation at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-10:43 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of money being stolen from a wallet at the 500 block of South Wayne Street.

-12:46 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of five vehicles with tires punctured at the 300 block of Wayne Street.

MONDAY

-7:49 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested a male with an active warrant.

-6:31 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 1100 block of Martz Drive.

-4:54 p.m.: assault. Officers arrested Michael Jenkins, 51, for menacing and knowingly causing physical harm.

-2:52 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Taco Bell at the 1200 block of Ash Street.

-1:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-10:27 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of a golf cart at the Garby Ridge Assisted Living Facility on Garby Road.

-8:47 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 700 block of North Main Street.

-7:50 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 1400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.