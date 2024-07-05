Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-10:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded and arrested Holly Penny, 36, of Piqua with theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-1:35 p.m.: drug trafficking. Officers responded and arrested Timothy Perkins, 39, of Piqua, with drug trafficking at the 1200 block of High Street.

MONDAY

-5:19 p.m.: theft. Officers responded and arrested Austin Jay, 40, of Troy, with theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-5:02 p.m. domestic violence. Officers responded and charged Adrian Zurita, 18, of Piqua, with domestic violence.

-4:03 p.m.: assault. Officers responded and arrested Brandi Studebaker, 36, of Piqua, with assault at the 500 block of Mainer Avenue.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested Javier Jackson, 58, of Xenia, with an outstanding warrant.

-6:51 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Ash Street and Scot Drive.

-5:19 p.m.: assault. Officers responded and arrested Shayla Minkner, 41, of Piqua, for a protection order violation at the 1000 block of Camp Street.

-12:04 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of attempted burglary at the 300 block of Ellerman Street.

-1:03 a.m.: domestic violence. Officers arrested Joshua Maxwell, 44, of Piqua, with domestic violence.

SATURDAY

-11:09 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded and warned subjects for being at Pitsenbarger Park after hours.

-4:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Walmart on Ash Street. A female fled prior to the officers’ arrival.

-2:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded and charged a male with theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-7:29 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Wayne Street and South Street.

FRIDAY

-11:26 p.m.: assault. Officers responded and arrested Jessica Snay, 26, of Troy with assault at the 700 block of Downing Street.

-4:52 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage to a vehicle tire at the 400 block of First Street.

-3:00 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 300 block of Wayne Street.

-2:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at medication at a residence at the 700 block of Young Street.

-1:43 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage of a vehicle at Piqua City Hall on Water Street.

-9:49 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of an attempted break in at the 500 block of Miami Street. The suspect was not located.

-9:27 a.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 400 block of Ash Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.