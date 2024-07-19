Piqua Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:03 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a license plate being stolen from the 900 block of Caldwell Street

TUESDAY

-8:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a male and female stealing items from the Walmart on Ash Street.

-3:50 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of an ex-wife receiving multiple harassing text messages from ex-husband on Caribou Court.

-3:38 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a burglary complaint at the 600 block of Second Street.

-1:56 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of credit card fraud at the 900 block of North Sunset Drive.

MONDAY

-9:32 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested Lorna Taylor, 57, of Piqua, with an active warrant for parole violation at the 100 block of South Main Street.

-8:39 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded to a complaint of a juvenile daughter striking her father multiple times. The juvenile female was taken into custody.

-7:23 p.m.: warrant. Officers arrested Mark Apple, 64, of Piqua with a protection order violation.

-4:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft of a grill at the 600 block of Spring Street.

-2:47 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at East Ash Street and Interstate 75.

-1:03 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary at the Bent Tree Apartments on Garby Road.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.