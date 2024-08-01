Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-8:54 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of a parked truck being struck and damaged overnight at the 1000 block of Nicklin Avenue.

-3:01 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Crane Pumps and Systems on Covington Avenue.

-2:14 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 700 block of Young Street.

-12:21 p.m.: hit-and run-crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 100 block of Glenn Street.

MONDAY

-6:47 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded and arrested John Lesley, 42 of Piqua, under suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) at the 900 block of Covington Avenue.

-5:16 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

-10:49 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle at the corner of Downing Street and Ash Street.

-6:57 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of multiple thefts of watches during a two-month period at the 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.