Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY Aug. 4

-8:22 p.m.: drug offense. Officers responded and arrested Dennis Baker, 65, of Piqua, with possessing and using drug paraphernalia in the Walmart parking lot.

-8:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of bicycle theft at the 600 block of West North Street.

-5:25 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 600 block of South Main Street.

-2:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of two spray cans from the Walmart on Ash Street. The suspect was located and will be charged accordingly.

-1:06 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of an overnight burglary at a residence at the 900 block of Madison Avenue.

-12:23 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded and arrested Nicholas Sheron, 39 of Piqua with domestic violence.

-10:30 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at North County Road 25A and Troy-Sidney Road.

-7:42 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a burglary at the Well Now Urgent Care on Ash Street. Seth Hutchinson, 37, of Troy, was found sleeping in the lobby and was arrested.

SATURDAY Aug. 3

-8:46 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested Timothy Perkins, 39, of Piqua, who had an active warrant at the Family Dollar on High Street.

-8:08 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Kroger on Covington Avenue.

-4:33 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 500 block of Wood Street.

-9:25 a.m.: traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over a suspect who fled the scene. The vehicle was found to belong to a deceased subject and the vehicle was impounded.

-12:30 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a complaint of assault at the 1000 block of Greene Street. Paul Kirkland, 33, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

FRIDAY Aug. 2

-8:51 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 400 block of Deerwood Drive.

-8:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded and charged Garret Willis, 35, with theft at the Comfort Inn on Ash Street.

-7:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers observed subjects yelling at the Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street.

-5:00 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of a theft at the Clark Gas Station on Looney Road.

-3:56 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Clark Gas Station on Looney Road.

-2:46 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct after a fight was reported at the Taco Bell on Covington Avenue.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.