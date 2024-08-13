Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a fight at the 1100 block of Forest Avenue and warned two males for disorderly conduct.

-6:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded and arrested Brandon Cantrell, 44, of Quincy, for shoplifting from the Walmart on Ash Street.

-4:10 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the corner of Seidel Pkwy and North County Road 25A.

-4:04 p.m.: theft. Officers responded and charged Teresa King, 62, of Piqua, with theft at the Walmart Ash Street.

-12:27 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash near the JoAnn Fabric and Craft on Ash Street.

-12:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of a bicycle at the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-8:03 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Lostcreek Tool and Machine Inc., on South Main Street.

-1:58 a.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded and arrested Candace Hicks, 38, of Piqua for domestic violence at the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

-1:42 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded and arrested Randy Gasson, 35, of Piqua, for trespassing and burglary at the 300 block of Park Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:11 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded and arrested John Creager, 63, of Piqua, for threatening an employee at the Kroger on Covington Avenue.

-8:10 p.m.: liquor violation. Officers arrested Steven Jones, 54, of Piqua, for possessing an open container of alcohol in a public space.

-7:58 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of beer at the Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street.

-6:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 600 block of Park Avenue.

-2:40 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a burglary at the 500 block of Ann Street.

FRIDAY

-9:18 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded and arrested Auston Henley, 25, of Piqua, with domestic violence.

-7:20 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded and arrested Danielle Hughes, 36, of Piqua with domestic violence.

-6:18 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded and charged William Reymiller, 42, with disorderly conduct at the 100 block of North Main Street.

THURSDAY

-11:18 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded to a complaint of domestic violence and arrested Kelly Ward, 64, of Piqua.

-9:41 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 1000 block of South Street.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-10:00 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded a complaint of a disturbance and warned two females for disorderly conduct at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-8:20 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested Hannah Wood, 26, of Piqua, who had an active warrant at the 600 block of West High Street.

-7:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 800 block of West Greene Street.

-5:58 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 500 block of Ann Street.

-3:04 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Spring Street and East High Street.

-10:17 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 900 block of Boal Avenue.

-10:01 a.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested Azya Walters-Loop, 23, of Piqua, with multiple outstanding warrants at the 1700 block of South Main Street.

TUESDAY

-3:07 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 200 East block of Main Street.

-9:52 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 600 block of Park Avenue.

-8:04 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of an electric bicycle theft at the 1000 block of Boone Street.

-2:45 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded and charged Michael Wells, 30, of Troy with disorderly conduct at the Lucky’s on Main Street.

MONDAY

-2:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft at the ACE Hardware store on Covington Avenue. Melissa Weinbaum, 36, of Piqua, was taken into custody.

-11:32 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 500 block of South Main Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.