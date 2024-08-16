Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Clark Gas Station on Looney Road.

-8:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-8:34 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded and arrested Dennie Cruea, 47, of Piqua, for domestic violence at the 300 block of Fourth Street.

-7:10 p.m.: domestic disturbance. Officers responded and arrested George Arnett, 57, of Piqua, for domestic disturbance at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-6:19 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of harassment at the Washington Commons Apartments on McKinley Avenue.

-4:01 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Best One Tire and Service on Ash Street.

-8:38 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of a vendor making threatening comments at the Kroger on Covington Avenue. Mal Dawng, 27, of Fairborn was arrested after being warned.

-6:35 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of items from a vehicle at the 200 block of Weber Street. Property was returned to the owner except a purse that was still missing.

-3:21 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers arrested Gladys Davis, 33, of Piqua with disorderly conduct at the 500 block of Adams Street.

MONDAY

-11:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to complaint of a wallet being stolen from a female at the Hot Head Burritos on Covington Avenue.

-6:31 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Bent Tree Apartments on Garby Drive.

-5:40 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 1000 block of South Street.

-5:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft of a lawnmower at the 600 block of Boone Street.

-12:35 p.m.: assault. Officers responded and arrested Jerry Rogers, 43 and Heather Rogers, 40, of Piqua, for assault at Coops Cars at 902 S. Main St.

-12:26 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers conducted a welfare check and warned an intoxicated male of disorderly conduct at the intersection of High Street and Main Street.

