Piqua Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:10 a.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded to and arrested Karissa Eichelberger, 33, of Piqua, for domestic violence at the 600 block of West North Street.

-2:05 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint and warned two individuals for trespassing at the Roadside Dog Park on state Route 66 in Piqua.

TUESDAY

-11:32 p.m.: warrant. Officers located and arrested Matthew Reedy, 42, of Piqua with an active warrant near the Tim Horton’s on Water Street. Mekayla Reedy was also arrested on a separate case.

-7:11 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-4:31 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded to a complaint of assault at the Bent Tree Apartments on Garby Road. Sarah Thomas, 27, of Piqua, was charged and arrested.

-4:10 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of burglary at the 300-south block of Main Street.

-1:28 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Looney Road and Ash Street in Piqua.

-1:11 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 400 block of First Street.

-10:45 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

-10:44 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at USI Cable Corp. on Fox Drive.

-9:31 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing stemming from a road rage incident at the intersection of Covington Avenue and McKinley Avenue.

-2:49 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at the 300 block of Home Avenue.

MONDAY

-9:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-8:46 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 500 block of West Water Street.

-3:31 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Kroger on Covington Avenue.

-12:52 p.m.: warrant. Officers responded and arrested Samuel Millbourn, 30, of Piqua for parole violation.

-9:57 a.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded and arrested Ashton Hooks, 26, of Piqua, with domestic violence.

-4:35 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a complaint of menacing at the Speedway on Scot Drive.

-12:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of mail theft from the Dirty Dog Pet Saloon on Main Street.

-12:01 a.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded to a complaint of domestic violence at the 700 block of Brook Street. After investigating Angela Dastous, 62, of Piqua, was arrested.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of bicycle theft at the West 500 block of Water Street.

-3:40 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of College Street and Water Street.

-11:56 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Downing Street and Riverside Drive.

-6:27 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 1700 block of Dubois Drive.

-5:32 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Speedway on Scot Drive.

-3:00 a.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the Washington Commons Apartments on McKinley Avenue.

SATURDAY

-6:34 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-4:43 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a complaint of assault at the Tecumseh Tennis Club on Lenox Street. Jacob Shoop, 24, of Piqua, was located and charged with assault.

-1:21 p.m.: warrant. Officers responded and arrested Jennifer Silvers, 36, of Piqua, with an active warrant at the 500 block of Riverside Drive.

-5:23 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft at the 300 block of West North Street.

-5:22 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 300 block of Camp Street.

-12:27 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Cromes Drive and Patrizio Place. After investigating Merrick Fox, 22, of Sidney, was found to be intoxicated and arrested.

FRIDAY

-10:24 p.m.: arson. Officers responded to a complaint of arson after a male threw something on fire into a window at the 200 block of Looney Road. Piqua Fire extinguished the fire and Tyler Leonard, 41, was arrested.

-6:23 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at the 200 block of North Wayne Street.

-3:39 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a complaint of misdemeanor assault at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Nicklin Avenue.

-3:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of a trailer at the 800 block of Manier Avenue.

-2:18 p.m.: warrant. Officers responded and arrested Lindsie Siebold, 26, of Piqua, for an active warrant.

-2:16 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Garby Road and Kienle Drive.

-1:56 p.m.: warrant. Officers responded and arrested Destin Jenkins, 24, of Piqua, at the Shell Gas Station on Main Street.

-9:44 a.m.: theft. Officers responded and took Tracey Elliott 53, into custody for stealing alcohol and food from the Kroger Gas Station on Covington Avenue.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.