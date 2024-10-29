Piqua Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-4:11 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at the Roadside Park located at Swift Run Lake at the 9300 block of state Route 66.

SUNDAY

-9:23 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at the 1300 block of South Street.

-1:45 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Clark Gas Station on Looney Road.

-12:56 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 400 block of Young Street.

-12:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-11:18 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of theft of tools from the Orr Felt Company on Main Street.

-10:33 a.m.: drug offenses. Officers responded and arrested Courtney Vaughn, 34, of Piqua for multiple drug and alcohol offenses, along with driving under the influence (DUI) and resisting arrest.

-9:23 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a complaint of criminal damage at the 1200 block of Covington Avenue.

-8:58 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Covington Avenue.

-5:24 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Piqua Emery Foundry Office on Downing Street.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near the Camping World RV Service on County Road 25A. After investigating the subjects were located, identified and charged.

-10:44 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of bicycle theft at the 200 block of Main Street.

-9:59 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the 100 block of Glenn Street. Donald Durand, 57, of Piqua, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and cited for public intoxication.

-7:42 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a complaint of assault at the 800 block of Antler Court.

-5:21 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded to a complaint of a female being punched at the Dollar Tree on Ash Street. After investigating Alton Ritchie, 19, was arrested for domestic violence.

-3:00 p.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near the Aldi on East Ash Street.

-1:20 p.m.: DUI. Officers responded and arrested Scott Coble, 60 of Troy, for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol near the Piqua Public Library on High Street.

-8:58 a.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 1100 block of Van Way.

-12:44 a.m.: hit-and-run crash. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near the East Ash Street overpass. After investigating a juvenile driver was cited accordingly.

FRIDAY

-10:30 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Mote Park Community Center on Gordon Street. Three subjects were warned for trespassing.

-7:27 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 1100 block of Van Way.

-7:00 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a possible burglary at the Hemmert Brothers Plumbing and Heating on Wood Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.