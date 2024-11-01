Piqua Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:07 a.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded to a complaint of domestic violence at the 500 block of Ohio Street.

TUESDAY

-12:14 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Ash Street and Looney Road after one vehicle was rear ended. The at fault driver was cited.

-9:00 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a burglary at the 700 block of Young Street.

MONDAY

-9:29 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to an intoxicated subject sleeping at Lock 9 Park. The individual was cited and transported to the hospital.

-8:59 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded and arrested Nathan Daniels, 35, of Piqua, for domestic violence at the 700 block of Brice Avenue.

-7:17 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a complaint of shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-7:06 p.m.: open liquor container. Officers arrested Michael Theobald, 47, of Piqua, with possessing an open liquor container in a public space and disorderly conduct.

-4:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at the 400 block of Orr Street.

-3:55 p.m.: domestic violence. Officers responded and arrested Tony Grant, 58, of Piqua, for domestic violence at the Nail Creations on Clark Avenue.

-1:16 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a complaint of a possible burglary at the 900 block of Walker Street.

-10:15 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a complaint of fraud at the 300 block of Park Avenue.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.