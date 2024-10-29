Piqua Power System recognized for mutual aid

Ed Krieger, Director of Piqua Power System, left, pictured with Scott McKenzie, AMP’s Senior Director of Member Training and Safety, accepts the Mutual Aid commendations that Piqua Power System Received. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — The Piqua Power System was honored for the achievements throughout the past year during the 2024 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference which took place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in Columbus.

Ed Krieger, director of Piqua Power System accepted the award for AMP’s Mutual Aid Program in recognition of the mutual aid assistance it provided to the city of Celina, Village of Lakeview, Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative, Suwannee County, Florida, Tallahassee, Florida, and the village of Yellow Springs. Mutual aid is one of the most important aspects of AMP membership, as it ensures that assistance is available when it is needed most.

“Mutual aid is one of the most important aspects of our industry, and I am sincerely grateful to all the Members that took part in our response efforts this past year,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP Vice President of Technical Services and Compliance for AMP.

The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.