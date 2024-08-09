Piqua received grant for Lock 9 park

Dr. Julian Treviño speaks at the gift presentation at the Lock 9 launch celebration concert on July 27. The gift supports the construction of and programming of the performance pavilion, which has been named the Lock 9 Treviño Performance Pavilion in honor of the fund’s founder, Dr. Julian Treviño. A sign now adorns the front of the stage, commemorating the gift. Courtesy photo | The Piqua Community Foundation

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation has presented a grant from The A Better Community Fund to the city of Piqua to support the newly redeveloped Lock 9 Park’s performance pavilion.

Foundation representatives made the gift presentation at the Lock 9 launch celebration concert on July 27, said a press release from The Piqua Community Foundation.

The gift supports the construction of and programming of the performance pavilion, which will be named the Lock 9 Treviño Performance Pavilion in honor of the fund’s founder, Dr. Julian Treviño. A sign now adorns the front of the stage, commemorating the gift.

“I am so proud to call Piqua my hometown. Supporting the performance pavilion was a perfect fit for a big-time music lover like me,” said Treviño in the release. “Generations of citizens from Piqua and surrounding communities will gather here to enjoy a wide variety of performances and activities in the company of their friends and neighbors. I hope this park will be a catalyst for more exciting projects throughout our city.”

Lock 9 Park is a 1-acre space on the banks of the Great Miami River at the intersection of the Great Miami River Trail and Ohio-to-Indiana Trail. The park now includes a performance pavilion for entertainment opportunities, a water feature with fountains, green space for leisure activities and convenient access to Piqua’s downtown district.