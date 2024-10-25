Piqua Scott Drive redevelopment moves forward

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission held three special meetings on Oct. 21, 22, and 23 which led to the approval of two ordinances and one resolution related to the Scott Drive redevelopment project.

The first ordinance authorizes the execution of a first amendment to the development agreement between the city and Basis Piqua LLC.

The second ordinance authorizes the city to enter into a loan agreement with the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority and delivers a non-tax revenue note in the maximum principal amount of $2,500,000 to pay all or a portion of the costs of the city’s acquisition of real property for economic development.

The resolution authorizes the Piqua Improvement Corporation to facilitate the purchase and conveyance of the subject parcel to enable the redevelopment of the property.

Chris Schmiesing, economic development director for Piqua, discussed the details of the project with the commission about the construction of an Olive Garden, Chipotle, and a new 90-room Hampton Inn Hotel.

“You might recall this project began in December of 2022, with the condemnation of the existing structure due to the poor conditions that were found at the property, and that ultimately led to the destruction of the structure just a couple of months ago,” he said.

Schmiesing added that in the months between the condemnation and demolition of the property a number of factors arose necessitating an advancement in the project. He also said the economic impact of the project will produce an estimated $22 million capital investment, which will result in roughly $51 million in economic impact during the construction phase.

“In addition, once the establishments are constructed and open for business, the analysis tells us that there will be an annual economic impact of approximately $18 million, and over a 10-year period, that’s over a $207 million economic impact on the community,” he said.

Resident Kim Heisler asked the commissioners why it was necessary to hold the special meetings and rush the ordinances through.

“There was a date mentioned of Oct. 31 of having this stuff passed, and with only two weeks left in the month, I have to ask if this was brought about in October of 2023, why was it waited so long to bring it up?” Heisler asked.

“The commissions’ preference in the original plan was not to do that,” Commissioner Tom Hohman responded. “There was some reconsideration of some of the terms as we discussed in finalizing the bond. We had hoped to have this at the last commission meeting, but it wasn’t ready yet and we had planned at least two months ago during executive sessions that were the bond not able to be finalized in time we would do special sessions as we’re doing right now.”

“I’ve heard a couple of times about wanting this to be completed sooner,” Schmiesing said. “I want everything to go quicker than it does, but in (the) reality we live in, there are Port Authority boards that have to sign off on these, there’s developer interest that has to be satisfied, there’s legal counsel that has to review and double-check and make sure everything’s appropriate, and there’s a ton of leg work that goes into doing the market analysis.”

“It’s taken a minute, these things always do but, in the end, I think we got the outcome that we’re looking for,” Schmiesing added.

The commission unanimously voted to pass the resolution on Monday, Oct. 21 and both ordinances on Wednesday, Oct. 23.