Piqua Show Choir takes grand champion at Ada Music Fest

PIQUA – The Piqua Show Choir, The Company, traveled to Ada on Saturday, Nov. 12, to compete in the 2022 Music Fest and took home the Overall Grand Champion title.

The 54 singer/dancers, 18 combo members (Audio-Hype), and 8-member crew left it all out on the stage and came away with the Overall Grand Champion title. In addition, their show “Love Can Move Mountains” earned them caption awards including best vocals, best instrumental ensemble, and class champion.

The best performer award for the Piqua Show Choir was awarded to Zach Shedd.

The Company will continue to compete this year at four additional competitions. The Piqua community will have an opportunity to see their holiday show at Christmas on the Green on Dec. 2, and their competition show at their “Just Us Concert” on May 20, 2023.