Piqua teen injured in shooting

By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — An early morning altercation left an 18-year-old Piqua youth with a minor gunshot wound.

Piqua Police and medics were called to the 800 block of Fisk Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday on a report of a subject wounded by gunfire.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old with what Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department described as a ” minor leg wound.” Grove said the victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The suspect, a 16-year-old, allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot with another 18-year-old.

Piqua Police were assisted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Troy Police, the latter of which provided a drone to assist in the search.

After failing to locate the suspect, Piqua Police received a tip the two suspects were at the Shell gas station on South Street.

Police responded to the station and managed to evacuate all nearby civilians before entering the business and locate both suspects. They were taken into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old was transported to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center where he is facing three counts of felonious assault. The 18-year-old has not been charged at this time. Grove stressed the victim and suspect were known to each other prior to the shooting.

Piqua Police are continuing their investigation. Further charges may be filed.

No names have been released at this time.