Piqua tennis edges Lehman Catholic 3-2

Lehman Catholic’s Charlotte Spaide launches a serve Wednesday night at Piqua Junior High against Piqua. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Ava Owen hits a backhand return Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Ava Anderson returns a serve Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua tennis team got past Lehman Catholic in a close match Wednesday 3-2.

Piqua improved to 1-1 and Lehman dropped to 0-3.

“Great, close competitive match tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It’s always neat coaching in my hometown on courts where I played a lot of tennis. Hats off to the Piqua team and coaches. They lost a lot to graduation and have a very gritty, young, well coached team.

“I told the kids after the match I am very happy with them,” Ungericht said. “It was nice to see Charlotte (Spaide) pick up a win and first doubles have won two in a row.”

In singles, Spaide defeated Ava Owen 6-0, 6-0; Piqua’s Ava Anderson defeated Brooklyn Fortkamp 6-1, 6-1 and Piqua’s Bekah Cantrell defeated Ashreal Alvarez 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. In doubles, Lehman’s Eliza Westerheide and Kyla McGinnis defeated Lily Pierron and Kaitlyn Szachta 6-2, 6-4 and Piqua’s Lainey Smag and Lainey Honeycutt defeated Kali Pleasant and Dublin Cooper 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Milton-Union 5,

Lehman 0

The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 loss to Milton-Union.

“Probably the best we have played Milton-Union in my 10 years as coach,” Ungericht said. “Charlotte (Spaide) showed a lot of fight in her match and Ashreal (Alvarez) lost a marathon at third singles. Our first doubles lost a ton of close games. Kyla (McGinnis) has moved up there from second doubles due to injury. Second doubles are both beginners, but getting better every day.”

In singles, Peyton Henderson defeated Spaide 6-4, 6-2; Aubrey Twentier defeated Fortkamp 6-0, 6-1 and Grace Amman defeated Alvarez 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

In doubles, Grace Leffew and Penelope Bobic defeated Westerheide and McGinnis 6-2, 6-2 and Violet Hess and Brooke Metzger defeated Cooper and Pleasant 6-1, 6-2.

Van Wert 4,

Lehman 1

Lehman dropped a road match Tuesday.

“Good fight by us being down a player tonight, Ungericht said. “First doubles only lost one game after being tied 4-4 in the first set, cruising to the win. Our second doubles players have only been playing a week and a half, with both playing really well tonight.”

In singles, Spaide lost 6-2, 6-0; Fortkamp lost 6-0, 6-1 and Lehman forfeited third singles.

In doubles, Westerheide and McGinnis won 6-4, 6-1 and Cooper and Pleasant lost 7-5, 6-4.