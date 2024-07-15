Piqua to hold blood drive July 25

PIQUA– Support the blood supply during a summer of urgent need by donating at the Piqua community blood drive Thursday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 201 W. Water St.

To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are also welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.