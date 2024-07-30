Piqua to hold second annual celebrate life event

PIQUA — To help spread suicide awareness at Xian’s Purpose will hold its second Annual “Celebrate Life” Event on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. located at Hartzell Ostrich Farm on 5255 W State Rt 185. There will be food, a raffle, 50/50, and a corn hole tournament with cash prizes.

Bergman is the founder of Xian’s Purpose, a mother, and a front-line healthcare worker who’s spent 20 years serving the Dayton and Miami Valley areas. Through her pain of loss, she stays focused and determined to make a positive impact in the community and change our way of thinking about mental health. Xian’s Purpose is an official 501c3 nonprofit organization.

For more information contact Gretchen: Email: [email protected]