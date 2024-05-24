Piqua Veterans’ Association invites public to Monday’s Memorial Day services

Members of the VETS Honor Guard carry the National Colors in the 2022 Memorial Day parade in Piqua. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo

PIQUA — The Piqua Veterans’ Association invites the public to join the memorial services set for Memorial Day, Monday May 27.

The parade will begin in the area of the Piqua Central Intermediate School on Park Avenue at 9 a.m, and according to a press release from the Piqua Veteran’s Association, it will proceed to the Piqua Veterans’ Memorial near Forest Hill Cemetery. The parade route will go west on Park to Washington Avenues, then north to the memorial site and spectators can view the procession anywhere along the route.

The parade grand marshal for 2024 is long time Piqua teacher and Hall of Fame member of multiple associations, Coach Rick Gold.

Gold has been a teacher, coach, and mentor to many students over the years. He taught mathematics at Miami East and Piqua High Schools and retired in 2009. His accomplishments as a coach led him to be named as the Miami Valley Coach of the Year in 1976 and 1987, selected to the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992, selected to the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008, selected to the Miami East Athlec Hall of Fame in 2011, and selected to the Piqua Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. Gold coached the Piqua Indians baseball team for 18 years. Gold spent time on the gridiron as well. He was the running back/defensive back coach for 17 years at Piqua High School. He now runs “The Barn” at his residence, training baseball and softball players from around the Miami Valley.

Local veterans who would like to be in the parade are invited to ride in the historic military vehicle convoy. This group meets at Hartzell Propellor on Covington Ave at 8 a.m.

The Memorial Day service immediately follows the parade at the Veterans’ Memorial beginning at approximately 10 a.m. There will be brief ceremonies recognizing our fallen soldiers, sailors, and airmen as well as prisoners of war and those missing in action. The speaker this year is US Army Veteran John Procuniar. The Piqua High School marching band and the Piqua Civic Band will perform The Star-Spangled Banner and each will provide other musical selections as well.

While living veterans are recognized for their service every year on Nov. 11 on Veterans’ Day, Memorial Day is the day set aside for remembrance of those who gave their lives in the pursuit of securing Liberty in the US Armed Forces at home and abroad. Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, is observed on the last Monday in May and has been kept as an annual tradition since shortly after the US Civil War.

In observance of Memorial Day, the United States flag is traditionally flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon, when it is raised back to the top of the staff. The Piqua Veterans’ Association asks for the support of local residents in carrying on the memory of our fallen heroes.