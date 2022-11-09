Piqua Veterans’ Association invites public Veterans Day event

PIQUA — The Piqua Veterans’ Association invites the public to join us in saluting America’s soldiers, sailors, and airmen this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Piqua Veterans Memorial.

The memorial site is located at the corner of Broadway and Washington Avenues just outside Forest Hill Cemetery.

The keynote address will be provided by Col. James Dapore, U.S. Army, retired. Dapore was born and raised in Piqua, and graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1969 through 2012 accumulating over 40 years of service.

Musical accompaniment and a musical selection will be provided by the Piqua Civic Band.

While Memorial Day offers us the opportunity to show our respect for those who gave their lives to protect liberty and died in service to our country, on Veterans Day, we give thanks to those who have served and those who continue to serve today in the armed forces. Veterans Day is historically recognized on the date and time of the armistice that ended World War One; on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of the year. Nov. 11 has been codified as a day specifically to honor veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces since 1954.