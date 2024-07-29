Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer returns Aug. 3

Dan Foster of Dan’s Portraits and Caricatures in Dayton sketches a trio of young friends during the 2023 Down a River, Down a Beer event in Piqua. The event, sponsored by Mainstreet Piqua, drew a large crowd to the banks of the Great Miami River. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo Down a River, Down a Beer T-shirts like the one will be available at the entrance to the 11th annual event for $20. The Piqua event is set for Aug. 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. behind the Piqua Power Plant on County Road 25A.

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer festival returns for the 11th annual event on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Down a River, Down a Beer will again provide festival-goers with an opportunity to sample beer as well as enjoy the Great Miami Riverfront, the fire rings and this year’s celebration will include fireworks at the end of the evening.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will continue through 9 p.m. and will be located behind the Piqua Power Plant on County Road 25A. Live music will be provided by Nasty Bingo.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 presale and will be $40 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at www.downariverdownabeer.com, from Mainstreet Piqua or Readmore Hallmark. A ticket purchase includes 20 tastings of nearly 100 beverages including craft beer, wine, ciders and seltzers and will include a drinking glass to keep as a souvenir. There will also be food trucks including Oliver’s, Back Alley Eatz and B & V Eats. There are new additions to this year’s event including event T-shirts, two corn hole sets and soft pretzels for sale to go along with pretzel necklaces.

Additionally, there will be brewery basket raffles and this year there will be fireworks sponsored by Elliott Land and Hardscaping in partnership with American Fireworks. French Oil Mill Machinery Company will supply custom made river fire rings.

Sponsors for the event include Park National Bank, Forre Sports, McColloch Baker Insurance Service, Apex Aluminum, Culver’s, Hartzell Industries, Koverman-Staley-Dickerson Insurance, Miami Valley Steel, Palmer Bolt & Supply Co., Soak-N-Suds, POWW, Mainstreet Piqua and French Oil Mill Machinery Company. The entertainment sponsor is Jamieson and Yannucci Funeral Home with the fireworks sponsored by Elliott Land and Hardscaping.

Money raised from the event will help to educate students, for river clean up and to help beautify the surrounding areas.

For more information about the event, go to www.downariverdownabeer.com or go to the Down a River, Down a Beer Facebook page.