Piqua Mayor Kris Lee cuts the ribbon celebrating the completion and opening of Lock 9 Park in Piqua. Lee is surrounded by Piqua city officials, members of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, county and state dignitaries, as well as representatives of the design and construction team at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, July 18. A celebration is set for Saturday, July 27, with musical performances.