Pitsenbarger to be honored with new memorial

Pitsenbarger A display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force honoring Piqua native William H. Pitsenbarger stands as the “centerpiece” amidst the story of men of United States Air Force Pararescue, at the museum. Mike Ullery | for Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

TROY — Airman First Class William Pitsenbarger, who received the prestigious Medal of Honor 34 years after his death, will have a new memorial erected in his honor.

The Miami County Commissioners approved a one-time contribution of $25,000 to Miami Memorial Park in Covington, where Pitsenbarger and his parents are buried, at their meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons read the following statement honoring Pitsenbarger:

“Today, the County Commissioners are proud to provide $25,000 of funding for a memorial to one of Miami County’s finest heroes, William Pitsenbarger. His legacy is remembered as a testament to his extraordinary courage and dedication to his fellow servicemen.

“The Miami County Commissioners remember Airman Pitsenbarger for his service and hope this memorial in Covington will be a constant reminder of his bravery and courage for future generations.”

Pitsenbarger was born on July 8, 1944, in Piqua, and served in the Air Force in the Vietnam War. He trained as a pararescueman known for conducting rescue missions in combat situations.

On April 11, 1966, during a mission to rescue Army soldiers pinned down by intense enemy fire in Vietnam, he was lowered into the jungle to help evacuate the wounded. Despite having the opportunity to escape on the evacuation helicopters, he chose to stay on the ground, continuing to assist and care for the injured soldiers. He died from injuries sustained during the rescue mission at the age of 21.

On Dec. 8, 2000, the Medal of Honor was presented to his family in a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Museum. Pitsenbarger was the 59th Medal of Honor recipient, and the 6th enlisted recipient, from the Air Force and its predecessor organizations.

Cheryl Buecker graduated from High School with Pitsenbarger in 1962 but met him in middle school.

“My parents were friends of his parents, and then his stepmother, Alice was a really good friend of my mother,” she said.

Buecker, who still refers to Pitsenbarger as “Bill” spoke about her friend’s legacy continuing 58 years after his death.

“I talked with a gentleman at the Pararescue Association. And he’s said that every candidate when they go through rescue training, Bill is used as a model. So, he left a definite mark,” she said.

Pitsenbarger’s heroics were documented in the 2019 movie “The Last Full Measure” which detailed the process of him receiving the Medal of Honor.

Buecker said the class of 1962 remains close and even meets for lunch once a month. She added that the new memorial, which will be wheelchair accessible, will help her classmates and others be able to honor her friend.

“I really want people who want to remember him to be able to find where his burial is, and to find a way to memorialize him in the cemetery where he’s buried,” she said.

Buecker said the contributions from the commissioners will help fund the memorial.

“We’re thrilled! That’s all I can say about that. We’re just thrilled to have that because it makes a big difference in the ability to go forward,” she said.

Edwin F. Nickol Monuments will carve and engrave the granite for the new memorial. The company said the entire process can take up to a year.

Pitsenbarger has many memorials throughout the Miami Valley including the Dayton Walk of Fame and in his hometown of Piqua, but Buecker is happy to be a part of a memorial recognizing his final resting place.

“The members of the class of his graduating class have honored him and continue to work to honor him and my husband Tom and I both represent them and our friendship with Bill and his family,” she said.

The Cemetery at Miami Memorial Park is located at 7875 N. Crescent Road in Covington. Anyone interested in contributing to Pitsenbarger’s Memorial can visit www.gofundme.com/f/william-hart-pitsenbarger-medal-of-honor-memorial to donate.