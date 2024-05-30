Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 June dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557, located at 7578 Fenner Road, Pleasant Hill, is offering dinners on the following weekends for dine in or carry out:

• Saturday, June 1 – Tenderloin sandwiches. Choose from fried or grilled with homemade french fries for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• Friday, 7 – Chicken fry. Dinners includes french fries and macaroni salad for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, June 8 – Fish fry. Enjoy three pieces of fish, french fries, baked beans for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 15 – Pork chop dinner with baked potato, corn and applesauce for $12.00 from 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 22 – Steak fry with T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad and a roll for $18 from 5-7 p.m.

• Friday, June 28 – Seafood dinner – choice of three pieces of fish for $10, 21 pieces of shrimp for $10 or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $11, or froglegs for $15.. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.