Pleasant Hill VFW November, December dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557, located at 7578 Fenner Road, is offering dinners for dine in or carry out in November and December.

The dinners are available on the following upcoming weekends:

• Friday, Nov. 1: Chicken fry. Dinners include french fries and macaroni salad for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 2: Tenderloin sandwiches. Choose from fried or grilled with homemade french fries for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 16: Pork chop dinner with baked potato, corn, and applesauce for $12 from 5-7 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 6: Chicken fry. Dinners include french fries and macaroni salad for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 7: Tenderloin sandwiches. Choose from fried or grilled with homemade french fries for $10 from 5-7 p.m.