Pleasant Hill VFW offers August weekend dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557, located at 7578 Fenner Road, will offer the following weekend dinners, available for dine-in or carry-out:

• Friday, Aug. 2: Chicken Fry. Dinners include fries and macaroni salad for $8.00 from 6 to7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 3: Tenderloin Sandwiches. Choose from fried or grilled with homemade french fries for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 10: Fish Fry. Enjoy 3 pieces of fish, fries, and baked beans for $10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 17: Pork Chop Dinner with baked potato, corn and applesauce for $12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 24: Steak Fry with T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad and a roll for $18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 30: Seafood Dinner with choice of 3 pieces of fish for $10, 21 pieces of shrimp for $10 or a combination of 1 piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $11, or frog legs for $15. All served with fries and coleslaw from 6 to 7:30 p.m.