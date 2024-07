Pleasant Hill community gathers for annual ‘Lights Up The Night’ Fourth of July festival on Saturday, June 29 near Newton High School. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today Residents stop to cool off and enjoy a treat from Kona Ice food truck during the festival. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today El Buen Taco Truck serves up the crowd with a variety of food options to choose from. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today

Pleasant Hill community gathers for annual ‘Lights Up The Night’ Fourth of July festival on Saturday, June 29 near Newton High School.

Residents stop to cool off and enjoy a treat from Kona Ice food truck during the festival.

El Buen Taco Truck serves up the crowd with a variety of food options to choose from.