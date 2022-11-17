Premier Rental-Purchase opens Troy location

TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Premier Rental-Purchase on Tuesday, Nov. 15, celebrating the grand opening of a new 4,000-square-foot home furnishing showroom on West Main Street.

“We carry brand names like Ashley Furniture, Whirlpool Appliances, LG appliances, Amana and Samsung,” Premier Rental-Purchase owner Scott Kinnear said. “It’s home furnishings; furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, then we have some other little surprises like electric bikes, exercise equipment, tires.”

“We also have game systems,” Kinnear said.

Premier Rental-Purchase operates 45 other locations throughout the country, including one other local location on Salem Avenue in Dayton. Kinnear is also considering additional expansion in Greenville, Springfield and Sidney sometime in the future.

“We don’t do credit checks,” Kinnear said of the store’s rent-to-own and lease-to-own services. “We do rental orders; our orders pretty much consist of personal references, their source of income and if they’re renting their home, we would ask for landlord information just to make sure we know who is the actual owner of the home.”

Merchandise can usually be delivered the same day.

“We usually try to get merchandise out to the home the same day,” Kinnear said. “If somebody comes in late in the day, it’s usually the next day.”

More information can be found online, at www.troypremier.com. “It’s kind of a state-of-the-art website for our industry,” Kinnear said. “It’s got items that are in stock, as well as items that can be special ordered.”

Premier Rental-Purchase is located at 800 W. Main St. in the former Gates Brothers Glass Shop building, which more recently was home to Counterparts Kitchen Design.

“I liked the volume of traffic,” Kinnear said of choosing the new location, “and I definitely like the vibe of where the city of Troy is heading.”