Program focusing on dementia-related behaviors set

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter has scheduled free community education programs on understanding dementia-related behaviors and effective communications strategies at the Dayton Metro Library – Main Branch, 215 E Third St., on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. To register for one of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or at communityresourcefinder.org.

As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help connect and communicate with loved ones at each stage of the disease.

Attendees can also learn how to identify common behavior triggers and strategies to intervene with some of the most common behavior challenges of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“These programs focus on communication challenges and dementia-related behaviors as they pertain to every part of the Alzheimer’s journey,” said Dayna Ritchey, senior program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters. “Whether you’re looking for ways to approach a loved one about memory concerns, or you’re seeking new ways to communicate, or positively manage behavior issues throughout the stages of dementia, these programs can help you.”

There are 236,200 Ohioans 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. A total of 414,000 Ohio caregivers provide 624 million hours of unpaid care each year, valued at $11.4 billion.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free support and resources, visit alz.org/dayton or call the Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 or the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.