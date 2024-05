COVINGTON — A public hearing will be held Tuesday, June 11, on the 2025 Newberry Township Budget.

According to a press release from Newberry Township Fiscal Officer Mary E. Benedict, notice is hereby given, per the Ohio Revised Code section 5705.30, that on Tuesday, June 11, at 7 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the 2025 Newberry Township Budget. The hearing will be held at the Trustees’ Office, located at 7835 Ingle Road, Covington.