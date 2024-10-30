Public hearing set in West Milton

WEST MILTON — The village of West Milton introduced an ordinance that will amend the village code regarding sidewalk construction.

According to a press release from Laura J. Wright, clerk of courts, ordinance CM-24-32 was introduced on Oct. 8, 2024. The ordinance will amend section 50.09 sidewalk construction and alterations of the code of ordinances for the municipality of West Milton, Ohio.

A public hearing has been set on the issue for Nov. 12, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at West Milton City Hall, 701 S. Miami St., West Milton.