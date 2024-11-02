Reflections on communion

By Gloria Yoder

The Amish Cook

My earliest memories of communion was keen fascination as I watched the “big people” wash each other’s feet. I felt the solemness and security of seeing Dad and Mom do what Jesus had done with his disciples before he died on the cross.

Now, today, in our communion service, I glanced around the room. Julia, now 13, was sitting up front with the girls her age and older, Austin was with Uncle John, and Hosanna in her glory holding her newborn cousin who is named after her. The six-year-old boys, Jesse and Elijah, were sitting on either side of Grandpa, wishing they could sleep, and little Joshua was next to me.

I admit, church service used to be quite stressful for me with a handful of young ones who didn’t want to hold still and missed not sitting with their daddy. Much has changed, I now find it more relaxing. Usually Daniel’s dad has at least two of our children the entire service. Now as I tend a child or two, I relax with my Bible and enjoy meditating and praying. Sometimes when I’m battling hard things or see another person who is facing difficulties I’ll ask God for a verse for the situation. I’ve been amazed many times over, when I opened my Bible to a promise that fit precisely with the situation at hand. Quietly I claim it and continue to absorb what is being taught.

Today I was especially touched by the story of the woman who washed Jesus’ feet and anointed them with an expensive ointment. The bishop from Ohio, who was preaching simply said, “She did what she could. She did what she could.” Isn’t that life? We aren’t asked to fix everyone’s problems like we wish we could, but give Jesus all we have, no matter the cost- it may include time, money, dreams for the future, or our reputation. When we give our all to him, we’ll never be short changed, he promised to give back more than we ever give to him.

Now as the time neared for the bread and wine to be passed the children watched with eagerness. The bread was made by my sister-in-law who is the deacon’s wife. After taking wine I handed the stainless steel cup back to the minister. I had just taken my seat when little Joshua looked up in my face and asked, “Was it good?”

“Yes,” I said simply and briefly reminded him how it was in remembrance of the blood Jesus shed for us- or for me. I like to personalize it, knowing that Jesus would gladly have died, if it had only been for me, or for you alone. What love!

Soon there was a congregational song in German while the members took turns washing each other’s feet. This is a special time of demonstrating our subjection to our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ.

Uncle John and my cousin Josh, who are a part of the ministry, were taking care of two of our children. When it was time to fetch the towels and buckets of water they told them they could go along and help. No second invitation was needed. They came back with pleased expressions, happy to be a part of the special occasion.

Lunch was provided by the Wengerd family. Mrs Wengerd made an unusually delicious potato casserole with chunks of chicken which they had marinated and grilled. Salad and frozen cheese cakes finished off the meal. This recipe is similar to what was served.

COMFORTING CHICKEN & POTATO CASSEROLE

· 2 pounds sliced potatoes, cooked and shredded

· 2 cups chicken, diced and cooked

1 can cream of chicken soup or homemade chicken soup

· 1 /2 cup butter, melted or browned

· 2 cups melting cheese, such as Velveeta

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 to 2 cups sour cream

· 1 /2 cup chopped onion (opt)

· 1 package crushed crackers (opt)

Instructions

1. Mix potatoes, chicken, chicken soup, butter, cheese, salt, sour cream and onion. (The cheese may be melted with the butter or placed in the casserole and melted as the casserole heats.)

2. Spoon into a two-quart casserole.

3. Sprinkle cracker crumbs on top of mixture.

4. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes or until heated through.

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 6242.