Registration open for Run for the Mums 5K

TIPP CITY — Registration for the Annual TMCS Run for the Mums 5K is now open.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Tipp City Park located at 418 N. Third St. Preregistration runs until Sept. 11 and costs $25 (includes t-shirt) or $20 with no shirt. Online registration will remain open from Sept. 12 to 18, costs $25, and does not include a shirt. For those who prefer to register on the day of the race, race day registration is available from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the Tipp City Park Roundhouse and costs $25. Race shirts will be available for $10 on the morning of the event, but quantities are limited.

Pre-packet pick-up will be available on Sept. 24 and 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. Registrations must be completed on the TMCS website tmcomservices.org, cantstoprunningco.com or printed and mailed to TMCS, P.O. Box 242, Tipp City, OH 45371.

TMCS has hosted the Annual TMCS Run for the Mums since 1978 and the race continues to be a popular event held during the same weekend as the Tipp City Mum Festival.

“The run will be held, rain or shine,” said Kathy Taylor, director of TMCS.

The race timing is done by Can’t Stop Running Co., and all results will be announced after the race at the Tipp City High School Football Stadium next to Tipp City Park. They will also be posted on the TMCS website and cantstoprunningco.com. The course runs through neighborhoods and along the Great Miami River Recreational Trial. All proceeds from the race help support the youth recreation programs offered by TMCS.

This year they are proud to have the support of our premier race sponsors: Meijer, Regal Rexnord, Arenstein & Andersen, Tipp City Mum Festival, and Abbott. Their generous contributions are a testament to their commitment to the community and the success of the Annual TMCS Run for the Mums.

TMCS is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and meeting the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social service programs. For more information, visit their website at tmcomservices.org.