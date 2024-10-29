Repacorp Inc. celebrates 50th anniversary

Rick Heinl, left center in light blue, and Tony Heinl, right center, cut the ribbon to celebrate Repacorp Inc.’s 50 years in business with friends, family and staff on Thursday, Oct. 24. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today

By Carly Rose

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — Repacorp Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Repacorp Inc. a label and packaging industry, is known for providing resellers with stock, custom, digital, and RFID labels and tags, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and wide-format printing, and specializes in short to medium runs of digital printing, offering low industry quantities.

Established in 1974, Repacorp Inc. started as a film-representing printing corporation and was eventually bought by Rick Heinl in 1990. The company started manufacturing in 1992 when suppliers “kept letting him down,” said Heinl.

Rick Heinl, CEO of Repacorp Inc., and his brother Tony Heinl, president, grew the business from a two-man company into a multi-million dollar corporation with three manufacturing facilities located in Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona.

“Thirty-two years later we have made seven acquisitions and employ over 240 people in four locations,” said Rick Heinl. “I could never have guessed that we could of achieved all that we have and that we have achieved 50 years in business.”

“There is no way any company can do this without many wonderful employees that have come and gone in Repacorp, and I still have many that have been with us for over 20 years,” he said.

Repacorp has been involved with the community and local sports teams by supporting and donating to them, including a sign on a football scoreboard for a new football field.

“We started a foundation called Williams Gift, in honor of my daughter’s middle child, to address the needs of those that are not as fortunate as many,” said Rick Heinl. “I was the president of the Optimist Club, Rotary Club, and Troy Country Club, and my children have been involved in the chamber of Tipp City for many years and are on bank boards and many other worthy causes.”

“There are challenges each and every day, from finding customers, to making them happy and keeping them competitive in the market place and keeping employees happy and coming to work,” the CEO said. “I learned that the sun comes up every day and we have to face what God throws at us and do the best we can, while putting ourselves in our employees shoes and customers shoes and doing right by them.”

“First, I would like to thank my employees for continuing to support Repacorp over all the years for the wonderful customers we have had, we still do labels for one of my first customers, which was Ester Price Candies,” said Rick Heinl. “While Jim and Ralph (of Ester Price Candies) are no longer with us, I truly appreciate calling them and all the rest of my customers friends for all the support and trust they have had in Repacorp for 50 years.”