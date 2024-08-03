Repeal WEP/GPO

To the editor:

I have dedicated over [years] of my life as [public service career]. As I approach retirement, I had always hoped for a secure and comfortable future. However, the unfair impact of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO) has left me facing unexpected financial challenges during my retirement.

Having devoted my career to public service, I knew that my pension would be a vital component of my retirement income. Yet, the reduction in my Social Security benefits due to the WEP and GPO has taken a toll on my financial stability, leaving me with far less than what I had anticipated. This unjust double-dipping penalty has left me questioning the recognition of the contributions made by public servants like myself.

The Social Security Fairness Act presents an opportunity to rectify these inequalities and provide hardworking public servants with the retirement benefits they rightfully deserve. It seeks to eliminate the WEP/ GPO, ensuring that individuals like me, who have paid into both Social Security and their pension systems, receive fair treatment and financial security in our golden years.

Sincerely,

Amy Hopkins

New Carlisle