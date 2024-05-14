Rickert honored with Heroes in Faith Award

Shawn Rickert, left, executive director of the Bethany Center in Piqua, accepts the Heroes in Faith Award from Paul Green, president of the Piqua Association of Churches, during a meeting and dinner at the Bethany Center on Monday, May 13. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Shawn Rickert, executive director of the Bethany Center in Piqua, became the latest recipient of the Heroes in Faith Award during a meeting and dinner of the Piqua Association of Churches on Monday, May 13.

The award, presented by Paul Green, president of the Piqua Association of Churches, honored Rickert’s work at the Bethany Center.

Rickert, who began volunteering at the Bethany Center in 2010, became executive director in 2021 and oversees the many programs of the center, including Wilma’s Place. Wilma’s Place is a men’s shelter open November through March and operates as a separate non-profit that maintains space at the center. Rickert is the volunteer manager for Wilma’s Place. The center offers a food pantry, clothing bank, soup kitchen, and a space for AA meetings on Friday evenings at 8 p.m. It also offers hygiene services that includes showers during the week and a blessing box available 24/7 for anyone that needs food or wants to donate it. All of those services are available to the public.

Rickert told those present, “I’m one of the many people here that make it (Bethany Center) go.”

He added that the work of the men’s shelter alone helps an average of 12 men per night and “they were able to get quite a few off the street.”

“I’m honored to receive it (Heroes of Faith award) on behalf of Bethany Center and the 300 volunteers that make it go,” Rickert said. “Bethany Center provides essential services for our neighbors in need and helps our guests stretch their budgets.”

“The center held a special place in my heart over the years and in 2020, they asked me to come on staff to be the future director. I felt it was a calling and therefore, I said yes,” he said.

Rickert, who grew up in the Vandalia area and graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 1989, also attended Pensacola Christian College, where he earned a degree in Bible studies in 1994. Rickert attends The Valley Church in Piqua.

The Bethany Center began as St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen in 1998 under the vision of Wilma Earls. It moved to its current location at 339 South St. in Piqua in 2001, where it became the Bethany Center and has served the community every since. The Bethany Center accepts monetary donations as well as food and clothing. To learn more or to donate, contact the Bethany Center at 937-615-9762.