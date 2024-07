WEST MILTON — Part of Kessler Cowlesville Road is expected to be closed from Monday morning, July 15, until Wednesday afternoon, July 17.

Kessler Cowlesville Road, between Snell Road and approximately 200-feet east of Kessler Fredrick Road, will be closed until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, said a press release from the Miami County Engineer’s Office.

The purpose of the road closure is due to a culvert replacement.