Road closures prepare for Troy Mayors’ Band

TROY — Various roads are scheduled to be closed on Aug. 18 for the 2024 Troy Mayor’s Concert, featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Concert Band and Dayton Philharmonic Festival Chorus at 7 p.m.

In preparation for the concert, the following road closures scheduled for Aug. 18:

• The North Cherry Street parking lot will be closed for parking after 7 a.m.

• The northwest quadrant of the square will be closed for parking after noon.

• Parking on the square will be closed at 3 p.m.

• The square will be closed to traffic at 5 p.m.