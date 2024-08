TROY — Part of Peters Road in Troy will be closed for beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Peters Road, from Troy-Fredrick Road to Evanston Road, will be closed Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. due to asphalt repairs.

Buses and emergency traffic will be allowed to pass, according to a press release from the Miami County Engineer’s Office.