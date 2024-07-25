Roberts Bros. announces scholarship opportunity

Michael Jon Dorsten Brad Penrod, second from left, and the team of Roberts Brothers Comfort. Courtesy photo | Roberts Brothers Comfort

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

ST. PARIS — Roberts Brothers Comfort (RBC) announced a recent scholarship program in addition to their second annual furnace giveaway.

Brad Penrod, owner of RBC, talked about a new scholarship honoring one of his mentors.

“It’s the Michael J. Dorsten Scholarship,” Penrod said. “We had the idea of someone in the industry who passed away a few years ago, we were going to put the scholarship in his name.“

Dorsten worked as a sales representative for 35 years in the HVAC industry for Allied Supply, Grainger, and the Habegger Corporation. He passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, at 59.

“Mike was a true mentor and leader who always went out of his way to go above and beyond in helping others. His guidance always focused on personal development and growth, which is the spirit of this award, to help an individual develop and grow personally in the trades industry,” Penrod said.

Anyone interested in applying for the scholarship must be at least 17 years old and a resident of Miami, Champaign, or Shelby County. Applicants also must be pursuing higher education or starting a business in the areas of HVAC, plumbing, or electrical trades higher education must be at an industry-recognized program. The winner will be chosen for the one-time amount of $500 at the discretion of an RBC team member.

Applications must be emailed to [email protected]. The application deadline to submit is Aug. 31, and more information can be found on the Roberts Brothers Comfort Facebook page.

Penrod, who currently serves on the HVAC board for the Upper Valley Career Center also discussed their job placement opportunities.

“I would definitely advocate for that program,” he said. ‘We have high school students that do summer work with us, and we have people come out of the adult education who are working with us as well.”

He also announced their second annual furnace giveaway.

“So last year, we put out a flyer through Facebook and other social media avenues,” Penrod said. “There’s just a basic simple application process, not a lot of information required because it is a giveaway,” he said.

Penrod said an individual can nominate someone else to provide basic information on why they deserve a new furnace which will be replaced the week before Christmas.

Last year RBC installed a new furnace for Kate Link of Piqua.

“I remember the few times that they have been out, I called to make an appointment, and it’s like same-day service; I mean, they’re just great,” Link said when they installed her furnace.

RBC was recently selected as the second-best heating and cooling service in the 2024 Miami County Reader’s Choice Awards.

“We’re hoping to push through for first place next year, but we’ll take second place I guess,” Penrod said with a laugh.

RBC is located at 107 E. Plum St. in St. Paris; they can be reached at 937-909-3663, or on their website at www.robertsbrotherscomfort.com.