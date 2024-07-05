Rose joins newspaper staff

Rose

TROY — Carly Rose, of Huber Heights, has joined Miami Valley Today News as a reporter.

She is a graduate of Wayne High School in 2018, and Wright State University in December 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in media studies and a minor in psychology.

“We are very excited to welcome Carly to our editorial team,” said Miami Valley Today Editor Sheryl Roadcap. “She brings a breath of fresh air in her outlook in looking for stories. We appreciate the skills and perspective she adds to the newsroom.”

Rose will be responsible for Troy government, police and fire department news, writing feature stories and covering local events. Eventually, she will the edit opinion page and cover court news.

“I have always enjoyed writing; it’s a form of therapy or escapism for me,” Rose said. “I originally went to college to study criminal justice to become a police officer at Sinclair Community College, but I have always been involved in some sort of English or writing class every semester and just developed a passion for it. I hadn’t even considered pursuing a career in writing or media until after I had transferred to Wright State University. At the end of my junior year at Wright State I took a news writing and media class and absolutely loved it, so I ended up changing my major to media studies.”

Rose has always been involved with sports one way or another; she played soccer for 15 years, and participated in the Wright State Women’s Club Soccer team at Wright State. If not busy with soccer, she has spent a lot of time attending Dayton Flyers basketball games, Dayton Dragons and Wright State baseball games, so sports is a big part of her life. She also loves to read, and has a passion for American Sign Language, after taking four semesters of ASL.

“This is my first writing job, so I am really excited to start this new chapter in my life and learn as much as I can,” Rose said. “However, the last few months have been extremely difficult for me mentally after the death of my father. I wanted nothing more than to share this exciting news with him, because I know he would be so proud of me. He was always the first person I told my good news to.”

Rose has been on the job since June 17.

“She studied communication and media studies in a great program at Wright State, which several other Aim Media writers have taken. Carly is eager and seems excited to grow within her new career. We invite the public to contact her with story ideas,” Roadcap said.

“I haven’t spent a lot of time in Miami County, so I am looking forward to getting the full experience and getting to meet new people, and really just growing in this field as much as I can,” Rose said after her first weeks with the newspaper.

Send story tips and ideas to her at [email protected] or call her at 937-552-2205.