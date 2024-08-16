Brock Lyons, son of Troy and Corrine Lyons, of Covington, takes grand champion market steer. His was animal sold to Select Arc for $1,800. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Olivia Prince, daughter of Steve and Dawn Prince, of Casstown, takes reserve grand champion pen of two market lamb. Her animal was sold to B&B AgVantage for $5,000. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Caitlin Howell, 13, of Troy, shares a final hug with Louie, a 1,381 pound cross breed market beef steer. Louie was shown at the 2024 Miami County Fair Sale of Champions by Caitlin’s sister, Reagan, 18. According to the family, Louie loved getting to lay his head on Caitlin’s shoulder for a neck rub. Louie sold for $4,500. Caitlin and Reagan’s mom, Amanda said that after the sale, the sunglasses come out to hide the tears. The girls are also the children of Matt Howell. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today Kara Stephan, daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan, of Covington, takes grand champion market rabbit - meat pen. Her animal was sold to Stephan Family Farm for $1,800. Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The 2024 Miami County Fair Sale of Champions got underway on Thursday, Aug. 15, but despite some tears, there were also moments that brought laughter as disgruntled turkeys plopped down and steer were not being cooperative as well as exhibitors setting records.

The records set at this year’s Sale of Champions included Kara Stephan, the daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan, of Covington, who sold her reserve grand champion market rabbit – meat pen for $1,800 to Stephan Family Farms. Also setting a record was Olivia Prince, daughter of Steve and Dawn Prince, of Casstown, who sold her reserve grand champion pen of two market lambs for $5,000 to B & B AgVantage. And another record was set by Madi Grube, daughter of David and Mindy Grube, of Troy, who sold her reserve champion dairy steer for $7,000 to Outlook Financial Center.

This year’s Sale of Champions are listed with the exhibitor’s name, parents’ names, the animal shown, amount purchased for and the buyer. They include: Tyler Quinn, son of Leo and Kristi Quinn, Troy, champion market chicken, $1,100, Data Roofing; Eli Lammers, son of Ben and Tammy Lammers, New Carlisle, reserve champion market chicken, $600, JAC Rentals; Kylie Turner, daughter of Aaron and Denise Turner, Piqua, champion market duck, $500, Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall, Four Sons Development; Lauryn Lammers, daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers, New Carlisle, reserve champion market duck, $500, 52K Excavating; Tyler Quinn, son of Leo and Kristi Quinn, grand champion market turkey, Troy, $1,000, Baird Funeral Home; Eli Lammers, son of Ben and Tammy Lammers, New Carlisle, reserve champion market turkey, $700, Annette Laughman; Caiden Hollingsworth, son of Brittany Monnin, Covington, champion market goose, $1,400, Buckeye Online Auctions and Brooke McDonough, daughter of Cindy and Scott McDonough, Covington, reserve champion market goose, $400, Ashley Brocious.

Other sales included Kara Stephan, daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan, Covington, grand champion market rabbit – meat pen, $1,000, Keepsaf Self Storage; Kara Stephan, daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan, Covington, reserve grand champion market rabbit – meat pen, $1,800, Stephan Family Farms which set a record; Katelynn Herron, daughter of Sam Herron and Christina McQuinn, Covington, grand champion market rabbit – single fryer, $650, R & N Sampling LLC; Brady Kadel, son of Brian and Jen Kadel, Casstown, $800, Data Roofing; Katie Paulus, daughter of Amanda Paulus, New Carlisle, grand champion market goat, $2,200, Kenny at State Farm Insurance; Jadyn Bair, daughter of Ron and Mindy Bair, Casstown, reserve grand champion market goat, $1,750, Kenny at State Farm Insurance; Jax Thokey, son of Brock and Ashlee Thokey, Covington,grand champion pen of two market lambs, $1,450, Walker Auto Group; Olivia Prince, daughter of Steve and Dawn Prince, Casstown, reserve grand champion pen of two market lambs, $5,000, B & B AgVantage, which set a record; Jamie Maxson, daughter of Rob and Tiffany Maxson, Conover, grand champion market lamb, $1,500, Keepsaf Self Storage; Lola McCarroll, daughter of Ryan and Ashley McCarroll, West Milton, $2,100, Friends of Lola McCarroll; Baine Clark, son of Brent and Jenna Clark, Conover, grand champion barrow, $4,000, Businesses, Family and Friends of Baine Clark; Emma Havener, daughter of Zach Havener, reserve champion barrow, Covington, $1,800, Monnin Excavating; Luke Knoop, son of Josh and Erika Knoop, Fletcher, Supreme Champion Dairy, $900, Hart’s Automotive, Towing and Recovery, Inc.; Luke Knoop, son of Josh and Erika Knoop, Fletcher, reserve supreme champion dairy, $1,300, Culver’s; Aubrey Hoying, daughter of Alex and Jessica Hoying, Covington, champion dairy feeder, $2,000, Finfrock Construction; Luke Jones, son of Beth and Chip Magato, West Milton, reserve champion dairy feeder, $4,000, Red Oak Farms. Ty Roeth, son of Mark and Paula Roeth, Troy, grand champion dairy steer, $2,000, Friends and Supporters of Ty Roeth; Madi Grube, daughter of David and Mindy Grube, Troy, reserve champion dairy steer, $7,000, Outlook Financial Center, setting a record; Brock Lyons, son of Troy and Corrine Lyons, Covington, grand champion market steer, $1,800, Select Arc and Reagan Howell, daughter of Matt and Amanda Howell, Troy, reserve champion market steer, $1,800, Select Arc.

2024 Miami County Junior Fair Queen Chloe Shellenberger spoke about how difficult the final day of the fair is for those showing animals at the Sale of Champions. “This is definitely the toughest day of the fair (for the kids). It’s hard for the kids. They create a bond with the animals.”

Shellenberger, who lives on a farm with her parents Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger and family, understands the attachment and said it is different for kids that raise an animal for a project but don’t live on a farm.

“For the kids who don’t live on a farm that don’t have an animal to go home to, it’s hard.”said 18-year-old Shellenberger who is soon to be a college freshman. She has grown up on a dairy farm where they now raise young stock dairy and replacement heifers for her grandfather’s farm as well as dairy steer, pigs, chickens and goats.

Shellenberger had advice for kids who will be showing in future Miami County Fair Sales of Champions and for those who said goodbye to their animals Thursday: “I would remember the bond you make will be a memory and it will be worth it in the end. It’s the cycle of life.”